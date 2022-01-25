Fast News

Tropical storm Ana has caused widespread flooding in Madagascar, raising the death toll from recent heavy rains to 34 people and displacing more than 65,000.

The storm hit Madagascar over the weekend after the island had already experienced several days of rains. (AFP)

Tropical storm Ana has killed at least 34 people in Madagascar and three people in Mozambique, while knocking out power in Malawi.

The latest report from Madagascar's disaster management agency on Tuesday showed that 34 people have died and nearly 65,000 have been left homeless since last week.

"We are in the process of evacuating people from flooded areas," John Razafimandimby, rescue unit director in the disaster management agency, told AFP News Agency.

Meanwhile, Mozambican officials said three people were killed, with at least 66 others injured.

More than 3,800 people have so far been affected while a clinic and 16 school classrooms were destroyed overnight, according to the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management (INGC).

Ana also partially destroyed 546 homes and completely destroyed another 115 in Mozambique, the INGC said in a statement.

Government and UN agencies estimate that 500,000 people may be impacted in Mozambique's Nampula, Zambezia and Sofala provinces. (AFP)

Heavy rains, mudslides

The storm, which formed over the east coast of Africa's largest island Madagascar on Monday, has brought heavy rains causing flooding and mudslides in the capital Antananarivo.

Several low-lying districts of the Antananarivo remain under high alert and emergency evacuations were launched overnight.

Government and UN agencies estimate that 500,000 people may be impacted in Mozambique's Nampula, Zambezia and Sofala provinces.

In neighbouring Malawi, the storm plunged most parts of the country into darkness overnight on Monday after flash floods raised the water levels, forcing the electric company to shut down its generators.

"Our generation depends on water levels, and currently the levels are too high for us to run the machines. It is too risky," Moses Gwaza, spokesman for the power utility Electricity Generation Company, told AFP.

In an update on Tuesday morning, the company said it was starting to restore power generation.

Nearly 65,000 have been left homeless from recent heavy rains since last week, according to Madagascar's disaster management agency. (AP)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies