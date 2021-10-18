Fast News

“We embrace the peoples of the African continent without any discrimination,” Turkey’s President Erdogan said in his address to Angola’s parliament as part of his four-day tour of Africa.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses Angola's parliament in Luanda, Angola on October 18, 2021. (AA)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressing the General Assembly of Angola's parliament, has stressed that his country rejects the "West-centered orientalist approach" towards the African continent.

"We embrace the peoples of the African continent without any discrimination," Erdogan noted, saying, "There are some who still cannot accept African people's achievements of independence, freedom, and equality."

Stressing "injustices in the global system," Erdogan once again underlined that "the world is bigger than five," and added, "The fate of humanity should not be left to the mercy of a handful of countries that won World War II."

"While the world and almost every aspect of our lives are changing, and diplomacy, trade, and international relations are going through radical transformations, we cannot think that the global security architecture will remain the same," he stated.

Erdogan on Sunday arrived in Angola, the first destination of his four-day tour of Africa.

'Cooperation opportunities on defence, energy'

Earlier on Monday, Erdogan said in a news conference with his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco that Angola previously requested Turkish-made UAVs, while Monday's talks also included armoured vehicles.

“In the last 19 years, Turkey has taken many steps in the field of the defence industry that also struck Angola's attention,” noted Erdogan, adding that the countries' defence ministers will hold further discussions.

The Turkish-African business forum will be held in Turkey on October 21-22, while the Turkish African Cooperation summit will be held in Istanbul on December 17-18, Erdogan also said.

The two countries can improve cooperation in tourism, education, and trade sectors as well, he added.

Turkey-Angola ties

Erdogan is on a four-day tour to the African continent, visiting Angola, Nigeria, and Togo.

Turkey's relationship with the African nation has been warm since the Republic of Angola immediately gained independence in 1975.

Recognising the Republic of Angola immediately, Turkey later opened its embassy in Luanda in 2010.

Even though bilateral trade volume between the countries officially reached approximately $212 million in 2019, the actual trade volume between the two countries is believed to be higher than statistics suggest, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Exports from Turkey consist of foodstuff, textile products, clothing, white goods, and machines.

Development assistance and scholarships to Angolan students were other steps taken by Turkey to improve ties with the African country.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies