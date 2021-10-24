Fast News

This is the seventh aerial bombardment by Ethiopian forces in the war-hit region this week.

TPLF's training and command post was the target of the latest air strike. (Reuters)

Ethiopia's military has launched a fresh air strike on a rebel-held facility in Tigray's west

"Today the western front of (Mai Tsebri) which was serving as a training and military command post for the terrorist group TPLF has been the target of an air strike," government spokesperson Selamawit Kassa said, referring to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The war in Africa's second-most populous country has been going on ground for nearly a year between Ethiopian and allied forces and the Tigray rebels - who long dominated the national government before a falling-out with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner.

