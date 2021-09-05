Fast News

Videos shared on social media but not yet authenticated show Guinea's President Conde being detained by army special forces after a gunfire rang out near the presidential palace early in capital Conakry.

Members of the Armed Forces of Guinea drive through the central neighbourhood of Kaloum in Conakry on September 5, 2021. (AFP)

A Guinean army colonel has seized control of state television airwaves and announced that President Alpha Conde's government had been dissolved hours after heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential palace.

Conde's whereabouts were not immediately known, and Col. Mamadi Doumbouya made no mention of the 83-year-old president whose popularity has plummeted since he sought a third term last year.

“The personalisation of political life is over. We will no longer entrust politics to one man, we will entrust it to the people,” Doumbouya said, adding that the constitution was also dissolved and land borders now closed.

Videos shared on social media showed President Conde being detained by army special forces on Sunday.

Heavy gunfire

Earlier on Sunday, at least two people were injured after heavy gunfire broke out near the presidential palace in Guinea's capital Conakry, while military vehicles patrolled the streets, witnesses said and videos shared on social media showed.

A senior government official said Conde was unharmed but gave no further details.

A military source said the gunfire involved angry members of the special forces, an elite army corps.

Another military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighbourhood, which houses most of the ministries and the presidential palace, had been sealed off and many soldiers, some heavily armed, were posted around the palace.

Three witnesses told Reuters they saw two civilians with gunshot wounds.

"I see groups of soldiers heading towards the presidency. There has been a lot of shooting," said Ousmane Camara, a resident of Kaloum.

Convoys of armoured vehicles

A Reuters reporter saw two convoys of armoured vehicles and pick-up trucks heading towards Conakry Autonomous Port, also near the palace.

The convoy was accompanied by a white vehicle that appeared to be an ambulance.

Conde won a controversial third term in October after changing the constitution to allow him to stand again despite violent protests from the opposition, raising concerns of a backslide in a region that has seen coups in Mali and Chad in recent months. Footage shared on social media showed heavy gunfire ringing out over Conakry, and vehicles full of soldiers approaching the central bank, close to the palace.

"President Alpha Conde is doing extremely well... the situation is under control," an ally of the president said in a video shared on Whatsapp.

Guinea has seen sustained economic growth during Conde's decade in power thanks to its bauxite, iron ore, gold and diamond wealth, but few of its citizens have seen the benefits.

Critics say the government has used restrictive criminal laws to discourage dissent, while ethnic divisions and endemic graft have sharpened political rivalries.

