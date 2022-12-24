Fast News

The military operations were conducted when the terrorists were organising a meeting in a forest, says a Nigerian military expert.

Top commanders were among those neutralised, says a Nigerian military expert. (AA Archive)

The Nigerian air force killed more than 200 Boko Haram terrorists in an air raid with the Super Tucano light fighter jet in the Sambisa Forest in the northeastern state of Borno, a military expert has told Anadolu Agency.

There has been no official confirmation from the military but Zaga Zola Makama said on Friday no fewer than 200 Boko Haram and Daesh in West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents had been neutralised.

The jet was procured by the government to fight insurgents.

Top commanders neutralised

Makama said military operations were conducted when the terrorists were meeting in the forest and ISWAP top commanders were among those neutralised.

Makama said inadequate drugs and a lack of treatment for various injuries the terrorists sustained in the strike led to their demise.

Separately, local police has confirmed the arrests of at least 503 suspects on various charges of terrorism, rape and culpable homicide across the state.

State Police Commissioner Abdu Umar said the arrests were made between January and December.

