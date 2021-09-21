Fast News

Eighty-nine of 113 lawmakers present in eastern city of Tobruk vote to withdraw confidence from Tripoli-based administration of interim PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Libya's unity government PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibah looks on at Libya's mission to the United Nations in New York, US July 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Libya's eastern-based parliament has passed a no-confidence vote in the country's unity government, in a new blow to UN-backed peace efforts.

Eighty-nine of the 113 MPs present in the eastern city of Tobruk on Tuesday voted to withdraw confidence from the Tripoli-based administration of interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, three months ahead of planned elections, a spokesman said.

The move came after the speaker of the legislature ratified a controversial elections law earlier this month, seen as bypassing due process and favouring eastern-based warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Source: AFP