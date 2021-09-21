Fast News
Eighty-nine of 113 lawmakers present in eastern city of Tobruk vote to withdraw confidence from Tripoli-based administration of interim PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.
Libya's eastern-based parliament has passed a no-confidence vote in the country's unity government, in a new blow to UN-backed peace efforts.
Eighty-nine of the 113 MPs present in the eastern city of Tobruk on Tuesday voted to withdraw confidence from the Tripoli-based administration of interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, three months ahead of planned elections, a spokesman said.
The move came after the speaker of the legislature ratified a controversial elections law earlier this month, seen as bypassing due process and favouring eastern-based warlord Khalifa Haftar.
Source: AFP