Ruling junta pulls Mali out of G5 Sahel joint force –– a 2017 military project undertaken by five countries of Africa's Sahel region including Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Niger and Chad.

Mali pulls out of the multi-national military force in Sahel region combatting insurgency, citing a lack of progress. (TRTWorld)

Mali has withdrawn from a West African force fighting militants to protest its rejection as head of the G5 regional group, which also includes Mauritania, Chad, Burkina and Niger.

"The government of Mali is deciding to withdraw from all the organs and bodies of the G5 Sahel, including the joint force" fighting the militants, it said in a statement on Sunday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies