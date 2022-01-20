Fast News

Explosion occurred in southwestern Apiate area between the towns of Bogoso and Bawdie when a motorcycle went under a truck carrying mining explosives, officials say.

Many people are feared dead after a vehicle carrying mining explosives collided with a motorcycle in southwest Ghana, causing a huge explosion. Officials said the blast levelled 500 buildings.

Thursday's explosion occurred in Apiate between the towns of Bogoso and Bawdie when a motorcycle went under a truck carrying explosives owned by a company called Maxam that was on route to the Chirano gold mine, run by Toronto-based Kinross.

Francis Abeiku Yankah, the coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for Prestea Huni-Valley province, reported the complete devastation of the Apiate community.

A regional emergency official told local media he had seen 10 dead bodies.

"As we speak, the community is dead, it cannot be inhabited by anyone," he told local TV3 broadcaster.

Terrible news of explosion in Apiate near Bogoso of the WR of Ghana. Prayers with the family’s 🙏. ⛔️ video may be disturbing pic.twitter.com/XxYSvA8lPe — KOMLA KLUTSE KK1 (@klutsec) January 20, 2022

"The municipal chief executive who was also informed about the news quickly dispatched excavators to the scene to rescue trapped bodies after some buildings collapsed."

Video from the scene circulating on social media showed homes reduced to pieces of wood, with a massive crater in the earth nearby.

Seji Saji Amedonu, deputy director-general of the National Disaster Management Organisation, said 500 buildings had been destroyed.

"The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway," the police said in a statement.

Just in:

Mining explosion has destroyed a whole community along the Bogoso - Wasa Akropong stretch.

Very disturbing scenes.



Thread: 1/2 pic.twitter.com/G8rbp9wKvn — YFM Takoradi (@Y979FM) January 20, 2022

Rescue operation under way

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the explosion had resulted "in the loss of lives," without giving further details.

Police were on the scene along with fire and ambulance services, he added.

"It is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident, and I extend, on behalf of the Government, deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Akufo-Addo tweeted.

Authorities said most of the victims have been rescued and are at hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso municipality.

Nearby towns have been asked to open up public spaces including classrooms and churches to survivors, the police said.

