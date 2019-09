Fast News

In this file photo taken on October 3, 2018 members of the Cameroonian Gendarmerie patrols in the Omar Bongo Square of Cameroon's majority anglophone South West province capital Buea during a political rally of the ruling CPDM party, Cameroon People's Democratic Movement of incumbent Cameroonian President Paul Biya. (AFP Archive)

Thousands of schools have closed down altogether because of kidnappings and threats by radical separatists in Cameroon since a crisis erupted in the two English-speaking regions of the country late in 2016.

On November 9, 2016, "hordes of people staged an assault on the classrooms in Excel College, wielding machetes and telling everybody to leave the premises or risk a bloodbath," a teacher in the private school recalled.

Schools have been a prime target for breakaway groups angered by the teaching of French, used in most of the central African country.

In two years, the conflict by English-speaking separatists demanding independence in the Northwest and Southwest regions has claimed more than 2,500 lives. UN agencies say that more than 530,000 have been forced to flee their homes.

UNICEF Spokesperson Toby Fricker said that some 1.3 million people, including around 650,000 children, are now in need of some form of humanitarian assistance. Around 450,000 of these people, half of whom are children, are internally displaced.

At 74 schools have been destroyed, and exposed students, teachers and school personnel to violence, abduction and intimidation, UN said.

Separatist attacks are frequent elsewhere in the town, which sprawls over the eastern flank of Mount Cameroon.

Arison Tamfu reports.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies