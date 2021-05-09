Fast News

Bomber targeted a police station in capital Mogadishu's Waberi district, police say.

According to local media reports, several police officers were killed including Waberi district police commissioner. (TRTWorld)

Several people are feared dead after a suicide bomber targeted a police station in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, officials said.

Somali police spokesman Sadaq Adan Ali told Andaolu Agency on Sunday the attack targeted a police station in Waberi district.

"It is too early to say how many people have been killed in this attack but I can tell you that there are multiple casualties," Ali said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but Somali-based Al Qaeda affiliated group Al Shabab is active in the region and has claimed responsibility for recent attacks in the Horn of Africa country.





This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: AA