At least 17 people have been found dead in a nightclub in South Africa's city of East London as police investigate the cause of the incident.

The victims were aged between 18 and 20 years. (Reuters Archive)

At least 17 young people have been found dead at a nightclub in a township in South Africa's southern city of East London, police have said.

"We got a report about 17 (people) that died in a local tavern in Scenery Park which is based in East London," a provincial police chief brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said on Sunday.

"We are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident," he added.

He said the victims were aged between 18 and 20 years.

Unverified pictures shared on social media showed bodies with no visible signs of injuries, strewn on the floor of the club.

Local television showed police officers trying to calm down a crowd of people gathered outside the club in the city, which lies on the Indian Ocean coast, nearly 1,000 kilometres south of Johannesburg.

