At least 38 people have died and 87 were injured in the early hours of the day in Gniby, Kaffrine. Early investigations suggest the cause of the accident was a burst tyre.

Senegal's President Macky Sall declared a 3-day national mourning period. (AP Archive)

At least 38 people have died and 87 were injured when two buses collided near the town of Kaffrine in central Senegal.

"It was a serious accident", said Colonel Cheikh Fall, who is in charge of operations for the West African country's National Fire Brigade, about Sunday's accident in Gniby.

"There were 125 victims, of whom 38 have died."

Following the accident, which took place on the No. 1 national road at 0315 GMT (3.15am local time), all the victims were evacuated to a Kaffrine hospital and medical centre, he said.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident," Senegal's President Macky Sall said on Twitter, and declared a 3-day national mourning period starting on Monday.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," he added.

President Sall said after the period of national mourning finished, a government council will be held to "take firm measures on road safety".

Suite au grave accident de ce jour à Gniby ayant causé 40 morts, j’ai décidé d’un deuil national de 3 jours à compter du 9 janvier. Un conseil interministériel se tiendra à la même date pour la prise de mesures fermes sur la sécurité routière et le transport public des voyageurs. — Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) January 8, 2023

A heavy death toll

Footage shared on social media showed a crash between two buses, with firefighters and security forces on the scene of the accident.

Public prosecutor, Cheikh Dieng, said that early investigations suggested that the accident was caused when "a bus assigned to the public transport of passengers, following the bursting of a tyre, left its trajectory before colliding head-on with another bus coming in the opposite direction."

The governor and local officials have also visited the scene according to Colonel Cheikh Fall.

The wreckage and demolished buses have been cleared and normal traffic has resumed, he added.

Road accidents are common in Senegal, largely because of driver indiscipline, poor roads and decrepit vehicles, say experts.

However, this is one of the heaviest death tolls from a single incident in recent years.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies