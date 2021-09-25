Fast News

At least seven people were killed in the blast, which was claimed by Al Qaeda affiliated Al Shabab terror group.

Security officers patrol on the site of a car-bomb attack in Mogadishu, on September 25, 2021. (AFP)

A suicide car bomb has killed at least seven people in Somalia's capital Mogadishu at a street junction near the president's residence, an official said.

"A suicide car bomb that exploded at Ceelgaab junction killed seven people and injured eight others," Muawiye Mudeey, district commissioner of Mogadishu's Hamarjajab district told Reuters on Saturday.

Minivan driver and eyewitness Guuled Ibrahim told Anadolu Agency, "the explosion was huge."

"After the blast occurred, there was gunfire. Minutes later, we rushed to the scene and it was horrific, with a lot of confusion," Ibrahim said.

A Reuters witness at the scene of the blast reported seeing seven cars and three rickshaws destroyed by the blast, and the whole junction covered in blood.

Al Shabab claims responsbility

The Al Qaeda affiliated Al Shabab terror group claimed responsibility for the blast shortly after the attack.

The same organisation was behind numerous similar attacks across the country.

