Despite findings in a report that said Cyril Ramaphosa violated his oath of office, the South Africa president refuses to resign as the head of the ruling African National Congress, according to his office.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes. (Nardus Engelbrecht / AP)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will refrain from resigning and instead seek a second term as leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), the president's office has announced, citing allies who rallied behind him.

"President Ramaphosa is not resigning based on a flawed report, neither is he stepping aside," Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told journalists by text message on Saturday.

"The President has taken to heart the unequivocal message coming from the branches of the governing party who have nominated him to avail himself for a 2nd term of the leadership of the ANC."

Ramaphosa's position as the head of state came into question after an independent parliamentary panel said in a report he might have violated oath of office in regards to millions of dollars in cash that was found at his private game farm.

The members of the ANC will gather at a special National Working Committee meeting on Sunday which will be followed by a National Executive Committee meeting on Monday where they will decide the future course of action for Ramaphosa, the ANC said.

The president would challenge the report and its findings, the spokesperson said.

"It is in the long term interest and sustainability of our constitutional democracy... that such a clearly flawed report is challenged."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies