At least 31 people died in the southern Rivers state after hundreds of people, who turned up to receive food at the church, broke through a gate, causing the stampede.

At least 31 people have been killed after a stampede broke out in south Nigeria during a church charity event where food was being distributed.

Local Nigerian media reported the event organised by the King's Assembly church was offering food and gifts for the poor at a sports field on Saturday.

"People were there earlier and some got impatient and started rushing, which led to stampeding", said Grace Iringe-Koko, police spokesperson for Rivers state.

Hundreds of people who had turned up to receive food at the church broke through a gate, causing the stampede, according to Iringe-Koko, who confirmed a death toll of 31 people.

"The police are on the ground monitoring the situation while the investigation is on going", she added.

Population at risk of malnutrition

Nigeria has seen several stampede tragedies over food distribution in recent years.

One incident was at an an aid agency food programme in north Borno State where seven women were trampled to death last year.

Aid agencies are warning that Nigeria's population is increasingly at risk of malnutrition amid lower food production this year.

The diversion of global humanitarian funds a result of the conflict in Ukraine is also aggravating the crisis.

