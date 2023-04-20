Fast News

Fighting continues despite 24-hour ceasefire lobbied for by countries trying to evacuate their citizens as conflict leaves nearly 300 people dead and thousands wounded.

As fighting continues on Thursday, many terrified Sudanese fled Khartoum, hauling whatever belongings they could carry and trying to get out of the capital. (Reuters)

Explosions and gunfire resounded in Sudan's capital Thursday as fighting between the forces of two rival generals showed no signs of abating ahead of festivities marking the end of Ramadan.

Nearly 300 people have been killed since the fighting erupted Saturday between forces loyal to Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Some of the fiercest battles have taken place in the capital Khartoum, a city home to five million people, most of whom have been cloistered in their homes without electricity, food and water.

"We were awoken today at around 4:30 am to the roaring sound of fighter jets and air strikes," said Nazek Abdalla, a 38-year-old in southern Khartoum.

"We locked our doors and windows hoping no stray bullets would hit our building."

The violence entered a sixth day after another truce unravelled on Wednesday, with the crackle of gunfire heard and columns of thick black smoke seen rising from buildings around Khartoum International Airport and the army headquarters in the capital.

The RSF had said its forces would "fully commit to a complete ceasefire" from 1600 GMT on Wednesday for 24 hours, as did the army.

But witnesses said gunfire did not cease in Khartoum from the appointed time and into the night, as another ceasefire was breached within minutes of its supposed start for the second time in as many days.

As fighting continues, many terrified Sudanese fled Khartoum, hauling whatever belongings they could carry and trying to get out of the capital, where forces loyal to the country's top two generals have been battling each other with tanks, artillery and airstrikes since Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese army said 177 Egyptian Air Force troops were airlifted back to Egypt, a few days after being held in the northern town of Merowe by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF].

The Sudanese army in a statement said the Egyptians had been evacuated from Dongola, north of the country.

Smoke is seen in Khartoum on Wednesday as fighting continues between the military and its rival paramilitary group, RSF. (AP)

Another heavy exchange of gunfire was also reported earlier in the Jabra neighbourhood of west Khartoum, where homes belonging to Dagalo, widely known as Hemetti, and his family are located, a Reuters reporter said.

Blasts also rang out from the main airport, shut down after the conflict burst out of a power struggle between Burhan and Hemetti over a plan to integrate Hemetti's RSF into the regular military.

Huddled in their homes, residents struggled with power cuts and worried how long food supplies would last.

"Today we were starting to run out of some essentials," said architect Hadeel Mohamed, concerned for the safety of her brother who had gone to look for food.

'Past catastrophic'

Nine hospitals have been hit by artillery and 16 had to be evacuated, the Sudanese Doctors' Union said, with none operating fully inside the capital.

"The hospitals are completely collapsed, devoid of all necessities. It's past catastrophic ...," said Sudan's Red Crescent spokesperson Osama Othman.

Burhan heads a ruling council installed after the 2021 military coup and the 2019 ouster of veteran leader Omar al Bashir, while Hemetti, who analysts say may command more than 100,000 fighters, was his deputy on the council.

Their conflict has dashed hopes for progress towards democracy in Sudan, risks drawing in its neighbours and could play into regional competition between Russia and the United States.

Sudan sits strategically between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Africa's volatile Sahel region.

Chad's armed forces disarmed 320 Sudanese soldiers who had entered its territory on Monday, its defence minister said, adding that Chad did not want to be involved in the conflict.

The army controls access to Khartoum and appeared to be trying to cut off supply routes to RSF fighters. Army reinforcements were brought in from near the eastern border with Ethiopia, according to witnesses and residents.

In a related development, warlord Khalifa Haftar's so-called Libyan National Army (LNA) denied on Thursday that it is providing support to one party in Sudan against the other.

"The General Command categorically denies reports of providing support to one party against the other," LNA spokesman Ahmad Mesmari said in a statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies