At least 30 killed in Ituri area of Democratic Republic of Congo in weekend attack, sources say. Locals say the victims had mostly been attacked with machetes or shot.

A DRC soldier runs as others rest next to a road after ADF militants attacked area around Mukoko village, in North Kivu province on December 11, 2018. (Reuters Archive)

At least 30 people have been killed in a weekend attack in the restive northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), local and UN sources said.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) are suspected to have carried out Saturday's attack in the Ituri area, the sources said.

Dieudonne Malangayi, acting chairman of the chiefdom of Walese Vonkutu, initially said 14 people died in the attack but told AFP on Monday that more bodies had since been discovered.

"The civilians who went to look for the bodies of the victims found 16 others in the bush, which makes 30 civilians massacred," said Malangayi.

Victims attacked with machetes or shot

A UN source confirmed that at least 30 people had died in the attack.

One civilian who helped look for bodies said the victims had mostly been attacked with machetes or shot.

The ADF, which the United States has deemed a terrorist group, is considered the deadliest of scores of armed militias that roam the mineral-rich eastern DRC.

Source: AFP