Fast News

Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas to disperse large crowds demonstrating against the country's military rule in capital Khartoum and neighbouring cities, according to witnesses.

A Sudanese protester was killed during Sunday's demonstrations against the military which mounted a coup more than two months ago that stalled the country's transition to civilian rule. (AA)

Security forces have fired tear gas as thousands protested in Sudan's capital Khartoum and a neighbouring city, keeping up pressure on the military following a coup 11 weeks ago.

One protester was killed during the demonstrations on Sunday, medics said.

The 26-year-old died after he took a "hit by tear gas to the neck by the coup forces as he took part in protests", the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said in a statement.

The latest fatality brings to 62 the death toll of anti-coup protesters killed in the crackdown by security forces.

Witnesses said that security forces fired tear gas as pro-democracy protesters headed towards the presidential palace.

"No, no to military rule," the demonstrators chanted as they waved the national flag.

Authorities have repeatedly denied using live ammunition in confronting protests and said scores of security forces have been wounded during demonstrations that have often "deviated from peacefulness".

READ MORE: Protesters killed as Sudanese forces crack down on fresh anti-coup rallies

UN-facilitated talks

Medics in white coats were seen joining in on Sunday's rallies to protest the security forces' storming of hospitals and medical facilities during previous demonstrations.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, affiliated with the protest movement, said Saturday that medics will deliver a memorandum to UN officials listing and complaining about "assaults" against such facilities.

The UN Security Council is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in Sudan.

On Saturday, the United Nations said it would facilitate talks between key Sudanese stakeholders in a bid to resolve the crisis.

However, civilian alliance The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), which spearheaded protests against longtime autocrat Omar al Bashir, said it had not received "any details" about the UN initiative.

On Sunday, the Sudanese Professionals Association – similarly instrumental in the anti-Bashir protests – said it completely "rejected" the UN-facilitated talks.

"The way to resolve the Sudanese crisis begins with the complete overthrow of the putschist military council and the handover of its members to face justice over the killings committed against the defenceless (and) peaceful Sudanese people," the SPA said in a statement.

READ MORE: Sudanese forces fire tear gas as anti-military protests continue

Source: AFP