Bobi Wine has been under house arrest at his home outside the capital, Kampala, since he returned from voting on January 14.

A patrol car of the Ugandan police is seen stationed outside the compound of Ugandan opposition leader Bobi WIne on January 20, 2021. (AFP)

Ugandan troops have withdrawn from around the home of opposition leader and pop star Bobi Wine, ending his house arrest since a January 14 election won by long-serving President Yoweri Museveni.

With the vote behind him and fraud claims by Wine failing to gain significant traction, Museveni appears to be calculating that he can mollify pressure from Western allies to free his rival without significant risk to his power base.

The withdrawal of security forces, which the government had said were for Wine's own protection, complied with a court order on Monday. A Reuters correspondent on the scene confirmed the desparture of soldiers and police from his compound in a leafy northern suburb of the capital Kampala.

The High Court ruled this morning that my continued house arrest (11 days now) is illegal & unconstitutional. Several hours later, the military still surrounds my home, blocking access to all! Perhaps (as always) waiting for Gen. Museveni's orders on the next course of action. — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 25, 2021

Security forces are seen at the house of Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, in Magere, Uganda, on January 16, 2021, ahead of Uganda's election results announcement. (AFP)

A police helicopter circled low over the residence.

"That is normal, nothing to worry about. Police can fly its helicopters anywhere it wants," said Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire.

Under house arrest since January 14

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulani Ssentamu, has been under de-facto house arrest at his home outside the capital, Kampala, since he returned from voting on January 14.

Heavily armed soldiers and police officers surrounding the property have blocked members of Wine's household, including his wife, Barbie, from leaving their compound.

Last week the US ambassador to Uganda was also blocked from visiting the popstar-turned-politician, who won 35 percent of the vote according to official figures.

Foreign Frustration

But foreign governments have become increasingly frustrated over his crackdowns on opponents and his reluctance to cede power.

Wine had been besieged at home since voting in the presidential poll, where he rode a wave of youth disillusionment to challenge Museveni's 34-year rule.

The incumbent was declared winner with 59% of votes versus 35% for Wine, who for years denounced corruption and nepotism in his songs. The opposition rejected the result, alleging fraud and unfair conditions, including pre-filled ballot sheets, result tallies showing impossibly high numbers of voters and harassment of opposition polling agents.

The government denies any irregularities.

Foreign pressure, from the United States to rights group Amnesty International, had been growing on Museveni to remove the restrictions at Wine's home. There have also been calls for investigations into violence and irregularities around the election, though street protests have sputtered out.

Wine is an idol to many young Ugandans who say that Museveni is out-of-touch, represses dissenters and is failing to generate enough jobs. Museveni casts Wine as a foreign puppet and troublemaker, and insists he is the sole guarantor of political stability and economic progress in Uganda.

Source: Reuters