UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a ceasefire of "at least three days" in Sudan over Eid al Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

"We are living a very important moment in the Muslim calendar. I think this is the right moment for a ceasefire to hold," Guterres told reporters on Thursday, adding: "We have been in contact with the parties, we believe it is possible."

The pause would "allow civilians trapped in conflict zones to escape and to seek medical treatment, food and other essential supplies," Guterres added.

Fighting erupted on Saturday between forces loyal to Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan's ruling council, the fighting has so far killed more than 330 people and tipped the nation reliant on food aid into what the UN calls a humanitarian catastrophe.

The Eid ceasefire "must be the first step in providing respite from the fighting and paving the way for a permanent ceasefire," Guterres said.

"This ceasefire is absolutely crucial at the present moment," he added.

Meanwhile, the United States is reportedly preparing to send a large number of additional troops to its base in Djibouti in case of an eventual evacuation from Sudan, according to a US official speaking on the condition of anonymity.

20,000 fled to Chad

The United Nations said up to 20,000 people had fled escalating violence in Sudan to seek safety in Chad, many of whom lacked basic needs such as food, water and shelter.

The UN's refugee agency said the majority of those arriving were women and children, who were currently sheltering out in the open, adding that some of the refugees had been caught up in the fighting in Sudan.

"In the past days, an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 people have fled the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region to seek refuge in neighbouring Chad," the UNHCR agency said, citing figures from its teams at the border.

"The initial, most pressing, needs are water, food, shelter, health care, child protection, and prevention of gender-based violence.

"Due to the violence experienced by those crossing the border, psychosocial support is also among our top priorities."

Humanitarian corridor

UNHCR said eastern Chad, which borders Darfur, was already hosting 400,000 refugees from Sudan, and the new arrivals were placing additional strain on the country's already overstretched public services and resources.

Chad's communications minister and government spokesperson Aziz Mahamat Saleh told AFP that between 10,000 and 20,000 people had been welcomed in, mainly in the Assoungha department in Ouaddai province.

"Every day people are pouring in and a humanitarian corridor is open," he said.

