US President Biden launches a fierce assault on Donald Trump and the former leader's supporters, branding them a threat to democracy and "very foundations of our republic."

US President Biden delivers remarks on what he calls the "continued battle for the Soul of the Nation" at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia city. (Reuters)

President Joe Biden has warned that "equality and democracy are under assault" in the US as he sounded an alarm about his predecessor, Donald Trump, and "MAGA Republican" adherents, labelling them an extremist threat to the nation and its future.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," Biden said on Thursday, referring to Trump's "Make America Great Again" motto.

Aiming to reframe the November elections as part of a battle for the nation's soul — "the work of my presidency," Biden used his prime-time speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia to argue that Trump and "MAGA" allies are a challenge to nation's system of government, its standing abroad and its citizens' way of life.

"Equality and democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise," he said.

"We are not bystanders in the face of ongoing attacks on democracy."

US democracy is 'not guaranteed'

The explicit effort by Biden to marginalise Trump and his adherents marks a sharp turn for the president, who preached his desire to bring about national unity in his Inaugural address.

White House officials said it reflects his mounting concern about Trump allies' ideological proposals and relentless denial of the nation's 2020 election results.

"MAGA forces are determined to take this country backward," Biden said, according to prepared remarks released by the White House. "Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love."

"For a long time, we've reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not," Biden said. "We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us."

Biden, who largely avoided even referring to "the former guy" by name during his first year in office, has grown increasingly vocal in calling out Trump personally.

Now, emboldened by his party's recent legislative wins and wary of Trump's return to the headlines, Biden is sharpening his attacks.

Biden accused of 'dividing' Americans

Trump plans a rally this weekend in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden’s birthplace.

At a Democratic fundraiser last week, Biden likened the "MAGA philosophy" to "semi-fascism."

Biden allies stress that he is not rejecting the entirety of the GOP and is calling on traditional Republicans to join him in condemning Trump and his followers. It's a balancing act, given that more than 74 million people voted for Trump in 2020.

"I respect conservative Republicans," Biden said last week. "I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans."

Delivering a preemptive rebuttal from Scranton on Thursday evening, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy accused Biden of trying to divide Americans, and blasted the Democrats' record in Washington, pointing to rising inflation, crime and government spending.

"In the past two years, Joe Biden has launched an assault on the soul of America, on its people, on its laws, on its most sacred values," he said.

"He has launched an assault on our democracy. His policies have severely wounded America’s soul, diminished America's spirit and betrayed America’s trust."

Source: Reuters