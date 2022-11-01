Fast News

President Jair Bolsonaro concedes election he lost to leftist Lula da Silva by authorising the start of government transition, says Supreme Court.

"I have always been labelled as anti-democratic and, unlike my accusers, I have always played within the four lines of the constitution," says Bolsonaro. (Reuters)

Jair Bolsonaro has recognised the result of the presidential election he lost to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva by authorising the start of government transition, the South American country's top court said.

A Supreme Court spokesperson said on Tuesday that Bolsonaro was heading to the tribunal to meet justices.

Earlier, Bolsonaro didn’t concede defeat during his first speech after the election results, but he said he will continue to follow the rules of the nation's constitution.

"I have always been labelled as anti-democratic and, unlike my accusers, I have always played within the four lines of the constitution," Bolsonaro, flanked by more than a dozen ministers and allies, told reporters in the official residence.

Bolsonaro lost Sunday's race by a thin margin, garnering 49.1 percent of the vote to President-elect da Silva's 50.9 percent, according to the nation's electoral authority.

It was the tightest presidential race since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985 and marks the first time Bolsonaro has lost an election in his 34-year political career, including seven races for a seat in Congress’ Lower House.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly questioned the country's electoral system, claiming the voting machines are vulnerable to fraud without providing proof.

That has led many political analysts to warn that Bolsonaro appeared to be laying the groundwork to reject election results.

Roads being cleared from Bolsonaro supporters

In recent days, and without a public statement from Bolsonaro, truck drivers and other supporters of his blocked hundreds of roads across the country.

Many said the election had been fraudulent and some called for military intervention and for Congress and the Supreme Court to be disbanded.

On Tuesday, Supreme Court ordered the federal highway police to immediately clear the roads.

A majority of the court's justices backed the decision, which accuses the highway police of "omission and inertia." Failure to comply will mean its director can be fined up to more than $19,000 per hour, be removed from his duties and even face arrest.

By noon, highway police said they had removed 306 blockades, but more than 260 were still in place.

