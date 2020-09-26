Fast News

Breonna Taylor was shot multiple times by white officers when police burst into her Louisville apartment.

Black Lives Matter protesters march. September 25, 2020, in Louisville. (AP)

Breonna Taylor’s family has demanded that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files, and transcripts of the grand jury hearings that led to no charges against police officers who killed the Black woman during a March drug raid at her apartment.

The grand jury decision disappointed and angered those who have been calling for justice for Taylor for six months, and protesters vowed to stay in the streets until the officers involved are fired or someone is charged with her killing. On Friday evening, demonstrators, including Taylor's mother, gathered in downtown Louisville and began marching.

Some danced and chanted “bow for Breonna,” as others handed out pizzas or water.

Earlier in the day, Taylor's lawyers and family expressed dismay that no one has been held accountable for her death.

“I am an angry Black woman. I am not angry for the reasons that you would like me to be. But angry because our Black women keep dying at the hands of police officers – and Black men," Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, wrote in a statement that was read by a relative as she stood close by in a shirt that had “I (heart) Louisville Police” with bullet holes in the heart emoji.

In her statement, Palmer said the entire justice system had failed her, and state Attorney General Daniel Cameron was just the final person in the chain that included the officer who sought the no-knock warrant, the judge who signed it, and the police who burst into her Louisville apartment. The warrant was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, weeps during a news conference announcing a $12 million civil settlement between the estate of Breonna Taylor and the City of Louisville, Kentucky, US. September 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Right for self protection

Taylor was shot multiple times by white officers after her boyfriend fired at them, authorities said. He said he didn’t know who was coming in and opened fire in self-defence, wounding one officer.

Cameron, who is the state’s first Black attorney general, said the officers were not charged with Taylor's killing because they acted to protect themselves.

Breonna Taylor and her family deserve justice.



And this week’s grand jury decision was not justice.#SayHerNameBreonnaTaylor — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) September 25, 2020

The grand jury indicted one officer for wanton endangerment for allegedly shooting into a neighbouring home; no one was injured. The officer has been fired.

“I hope you never know the pain of your child being murdered 191 days in a row,” said Bianca Austin, reading Palmer's statement while wearing Taylor's emergency medical technician jacket.

The gathering in a Louisville park, which protesters are now calling “Injustice Square,” ended with a butterfly release by Taylor’s younger sister.

An attorney for the family, Sam Aguiar, said since Cameron is done with his investigation, all the videos should be released, noting that he has seen dozens in full, most of which are not public.

“He [Cameron] got so much wrong. We’ve seen so much piecemeal stuff come out throughout the case,” Aguiar said. He did not give specifics.

Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, has also called on Cameron, a Republican, to release what evidence he can.

Cameron, through a spokesperson, on Friday said he understood Taylor’s family's pain

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but prosecutors and Grand Jury members are bound by the facts and by the law,” spokesperson Elizabeth Kuhn said in a statement.

A message from Governor Beshear on events tonight in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/XK8FZSXy8D — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 24, 2020

'War zone'

At nearly the same time Taylor’s family was decrying the handling of her case, a man accused of shooting at police during protests on Wednesday was being arraigned. Two officers were wounded and expected to recover.

A not guilty plea was entered for Larynzo D. Johnson, 26, and bond was set at $1 million. Zac Meihaus, the attorney representing Johnson at the arraignment, called the streets “a war zone” when the shooting happened and said it is difficult to “pinpoint” if Johnson fired the shots in question.

A prosecutor replied a gun was recovered from Johnson, and there are video and witness accounts of the shootings.

The FBI is still investigating whether police violated Taylor’s civil rights. But the burden of proof for such cases is very high, with prosecutors having to prove officers knew they were acting illegally and made a willful decision to cause someone’s death.

Taylor's case – and her name – have become a rallying cry for protesters nationwide calling attention to entrenched racism and calling for police reforms.

Demonstrations calling for 'justice for Breonna' have continued after the grand jury findings were released.

At least 24 people were arrested in the Louisville protests Thursday night, including state Rep. Attica Scott, a Louisville Democrat. Scott said she was detained minutes before a curfew started as she headed toward a church that protesters were congregating in.

“It’s clear that this alphabet soup of law enforcement that’s here in Louisville, both local, state and federal law enforcement, are preparing for battle, for war against the people they are supposed to protect and serve,” Scott said on Friday after spending the night in jail.

The curfew in Louisville will continue through the weekend, and the governor called up the National Guard for “limited missions.”

Police eventually pulled back late on Thursday after negotiating with demonstrators to end the protest. Authorities alleged the protesters broke windows at a restaurant, damaged city buses, tried to set a fire and threw a flare into the street. There were other protests in cities across the US, but no major problems were reported.

