A Canadian driving a pick-up truck slammed into a Muslim family in London, Ontario in what police say was an attack “motivated by hate”.

People at a makeshift memorial at the fatal crime scene where a man driving a truck jumped the curb to run over a Muslim family in a targeted anti-Islam hate crime, in London, Ontario, Canada. June 7, 2021. (Carlos Osorio / Reuters)

A man driving a pick-up truck slammed into a Muslim family in Canada's Ontario province, killing four members and wounding the fifth in a terror attack that police and officials confirm was premeditated and motivated by anti-Islam hatred.

Local police are working with federal police and prosecutors to see whether the killing can constitute a terror attack.

The attacker wearing a vest "like body armour" fled the scene on Sunday evening, and was arrested at a mall seven kilometres (four miles) from the intersection in London, Ontario where the attack happened, said Detective Superintendent Paul Waight on Monday.

"There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate. It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslim," he told a news conference.

Canada's Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair described it as a "horrific act of Islamophobia."

"They believe the family was targeted because of their faith, and that the attacker was motivated by his hatred of Muslims," he said.

The extended family issued a statement identifying the dead as Madiha Afzal, 44; her husband Salman Afzal, 46; their daughter Yumna, 15; and a 74-year-old grandmother whose name was withheld. The hospitalised boy was identified as Fayez.

Canada is not a liberal, multicultural haven just because we have healthcare, gun laws & brown people in government.



Canada is built on hatred - the recently unearthed 215 bodies of indigenous children and last night's hate crime killing a Muslim family are testament to that. — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) June 7, 2021

'Act of terror' against a model family

“Everyone who knew Salman and the rest of the Afzal family know the model family they were as Muslims, Canadians and Pakistanis,” the statement said.

“They worked extremely hard in their fields and excelled. Their children were top students in their school and connected strongly with spiritual their identity."

A fundraising webpage said the mother was working on a PhD in civil engineering at Western University in London and her husband was a physiotherapist and cricket enthusiast.

Their daughter was finishing ninth grade, and the grandmother was a “pillar” of the family, the page said.

The family said in its statement that the public needs to stand against hate and anti-Islam sentiment.

"This young man who committed this act of terror was influenced by a group that he associated with, and the rest of the community must take a strong stand against this, from the highest levels in our government to every member of the community,” the statement said.

I’m horrified by the news from London, Ontario. To the loved ones of those who were terrorized by yesterday’s act of hatred, we are here for you. We are also here for the child who remains in hospital - our hearts go out to you, and you will be in our thoughts as you recover. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2021

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "horrified" by the news of killings.

"To the Muslim community in London and to Muslims across the country, know that we stand with you. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hate is insidious and despicable - and it must stop," Justin Trudeau tweeted.

A Muslim family out on a peaceful walk together were targeted because they were Muslims & intentionally plowed into by a vehicle in London, Ontario Canada



The only survivor of this attack is the little boy on left. He is in the hospital in critical condition.



My heart can’t 😭 pic.twitter.com/7wuhYHPAqM — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) June 7, 2021

The attack was the worst against Canadian Muslims since a man gunned down six members of a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

The attacker was identified as 20-year-old Canadian Nathaniel Veltman.

Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder. Police said Veltman, a resident of London, did not know the victims.

Waight said police had not determined if the suspect was a member of any specific group.

He said London police were working with federal police and prosecutors to see about potential terrorism charges. He declined to detail evidence pointing to a possible hate crime but said the attack was planned.

About a dozen police officers combed the area around the crash site looking for evidence Monday.

Blue markers on the ground dotted the intersection.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies