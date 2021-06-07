Fast News

A man driving a pick-up truck slams into and kills four members of a Muslim family in the south of Ontario province, in what police say was an attack "motivated by hate."

Four people killed after a car jumped the curb and ran into them were deliberately targeted in an anti-Islamic hate crime, Canadian police has said.

"It was pre-planned and premeditated and that's why first degree murder charges were laid," London Detective Superintendent Paul Waight told reporters on Monday.

"There is evidence that this was ... motivated by hate. It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslim," Waight said.

Waight said police in London, about 200 km southwest of Toronto, were liaising with the Royal Mounted Canadian Police on potentially filing terrorism charges.

Canada is not a liberal, multicultural haven just because we have healthcare, gun laws & brown people in government.



Canada is built on hatred - the recently unearthed 215 bodies of indigenous children and last night's hate crime killing a Muslim family are testament to that. — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) June 7, 2021

A Canadian man Nathaniel Veltman has been arrested.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested at a mall seven kilometres from the intersection crosswalk in London, Ontario where it happened, and has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

A Muslim family out on a peaceful walk together were targeted because they were Muslims & intentionally plowed into by a vehicle in London, Ontario Canada



The only survivor of this attack is the little boy on left. He is in the hospital in critical condition.



My heart can’t 😭 pic.twitter.com/7wuhYHPAqM — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) June 7, 2021

Worst attack since 2017

A 74-year woman died on the scene, a 46-year-old male, a 44-year-old female and a 15-year-old female died after being taken to the hospital, police said.

A nine-year-old boy survived and is in the hospital with serious wounds.

"We grieve for the family, three generations of whom are now deceased," London's Mayor Ed Holder told reporters at a virtual press conference held jointly with police.

"This was an act of mass murder, perpetrated against Muslims, against Londoners, and rooted in unspeakable hatred."

The attack was the worst against Canadian Muslims since a man gunned down six members of a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

Source: Reuters