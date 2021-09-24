Fast News

Former Minneapolis policeman filed an appeal with a Minnesota district court, citing 14 complaints related to his trial earlier this year in the high-profile murder of George Floyd, which sparked "Black Lives Matter" protests across the globe.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill presides over the sentencing hearing for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (L), found guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US in this courtroom sketch on June 25, 2021 (Reuters)

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman convicted of murdering George Floyd, has filed an appeal with a Minnesota district court, citing 14 complaints related to his trial earlier this year.

Among the 14 complaints, he claims Judge Peter Cahill abused his discretion when he denied Chauvin’s request to move the trial out of Hennepin County due to pretrial publicity.

He also claimed the judge abused his discretion when he denied a request to sequester the jury for the duration of the trial, and when he denied requests to postpone the trial or grant a new one.

Chauvin was convicted earlier this year on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s 2020 death.

He was sentenced to 22 and a half years – a sentence higher than the presumptive 12 and a half years after the judge agreed with prosecutors that there were aggravating factors in Floyd’s death.

Chauvin is also charged in federal court with violating Floyd’s civil rights when he knelt on the Black man’s neck for about 9 and a half minutes as Floyd was facedown on the pavement, not resisting and pleading for air.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Chauvin had 90 days from his sentencing to file notice that he intends to appeal.

Grounds to appeal

There were reports in February that Chauvin had been prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder and an announcement during jury selection that Minneapolis reached a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family. Also, the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer in nearby Brooklyn Center happened during Chauvin’s trial and sparked days of protests.

Chauvin's court filing also said the district court erred when it concluded that Morries Hall, the man who was with Floyd on the day of his arrest, would not be forced to testify on behalf of the defence.

He also said the court erred when it permitted prosecutors to present cumulative evidence on use of force.

Source: AP