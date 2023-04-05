Fast News

The storm comes days after violent tornadoes tore through parts of the South and Midwest, and as far east as Delaware, killing at least 32 people and leaving damaged and destroyed homes and businesses in their wake.

The twister was spawned from a storm front sweeping across the Midwest and South. (AP)

At least four people have been killed in a predawn tornado that touched down in southeastern Missouri, and teams of first responders were combing destroyed homes and businesses for more victims.

The fatalities were reported in Bollinger County, where multiple local agencies were conducting search and recovery efforts, State Police Sergeant Clark Parrott said on Wednesday.

He also said multiple people were injured, but did not have an exact number.

"It's just heartbreaking to see people's homes missing roofs and their homes gone," Parrott said after surveying the damage. "We got work ahead of us, but we will get through this."

Storm spotters reported the tornado touched down in the area at about 0800 GMT, according to the National Weather Service. It was one of more than a dozen that were spotted in the Midwest overnight, the service said.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said in a tweet that planned to visit the county but did not say when, as he expressed gratitude for first responders and neighbours who helped neighbours.

Power outage

The twister was spawned from a storm front sweeping across the Midwest and South on Wednesday.

Some 24 million Americans were under the threat of possible tornadoes and severe thunderstorms throughout the day.

Some 75,000 homes and businesses in the Midwest, Arkansas and Texas were without power as of midday on Wednesday, according to Poweroutage.us.

The storm comes days after violent tornadoes tore through parts of the South and Midwest, and as far east as Delaware, killing at least 32 people and leaving damaged and destroyed homes and businesses in their wake.

A week before, a tornado devastated the Mississippi Delta town of Rolling Fork, destroying many of the community's 400 homes and killing 26 people.

