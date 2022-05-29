Fast News

Torrential rains drenching northeastern portions of the South American country since Tuesday leaves at least 56 dead and another 56 missing, officials say.

Torrential rains in northeastern Brazil have left at least 56 people dead and dozens missing, civil defence officials said, as rescuers capitalised on a lull in downpours to search for survivors.

"As of this Sunday, 56 people were confirmed dead, and another 56 remain missing in the municipalities of Recife and Olinda," in Pernambuco state, the civil defence said in a statement, adding that a further 3,957 people had lost their homes.

The disaster is the latest in a recent series of deadly landslides and floods triggered by extreme weather in Brazil.

The number of dead has mounted steadily over the weekend, with at least 28 killed in landslides, as heavy rains caused rivers to overflow and torrents of mud swept away everything in their path.

Authorities warned that heavy rain was forecast to continue on Sunday, but the storm subsided in the morning.

As the weather broke, some 1,200 personnel –– some in boats or helicopters –– resumed search and rescue work, state officials said.

But Minister of Regional Development Daniel Ferreira urged caution in a press conference earlier on Sunday in Recife, the capital of hard-hit northeastern Pernambuco state.

"Although it has stopped raining now, we are forecasting heavy rains for the next few days," he said.

"So the first thing is to maintain self-protection measures."

Between Friday night and Saturday morning, rainfall volume reached 70 percent of what was forecast for all of May in some parts of Recife.

Climate crisis

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday he would travel to Recife on Monday.

Over the past year, hundreds of Brazilians have died in flooding and landslides brought on by torrential downpours.

In February, more than 230 people were killed in the city of Petropolis, the Brazilian then-empire's 19th-century summer capital, in Rio de Janeiro state.

Early last month 14 more were killed by flooding and landslides in the state.

Experts say Brazil's rainy-season downpours are being augmented by La Nina –– the cyclical cooling of the Pacific Ocean –– and by climate crisis.

Because a hotter atmosphere holds more water, global warming increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.

Risks from heavy rains are augmented by topography and poor construction in shantytowns built in steep areas.

