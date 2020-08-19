Fast News

US presidential candidate Joe Biden makes the case that he has the experience and energy to repair chaos that President Donald Trump has created at home and abroad.

Joe Biden is seen onscreen in a video feed from Delaware, after winning the votes to become the Democratic Party’s 2020 nominee for president, at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US. August 18, 2020. (Reuters)

Democrats have formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee, as party officials and activists from across the nation gave the former vice president their overwhelming support during his party’s all-virtual national convention.

The moment on Tuesday night marked a political high point for Biden, who had sought the presidency twice before and is now cemented as the embodiment of Democrats’ desperate desire to defeat President Donald Trump this fall.

"Well thank you very, very much, from the bottom of my heart," a beaming Biden said in a live video link as he celebrated the nomination.

"It means the world to me and my family," he added, reminding viewers he will deliver a formal acceptance speech on Thursday at the conclusion of the four-day jamboree.

The nomination was a formality as he had already won the majority of the more than 3,900 delegates back in June.

The roll call of convention delegates formalised what has been clear for months since Biden took the lead in the primary elections' chase for the nomination.

It came as he worked to demonstrate the breadth of his coalition for a second consecutive night, this time blending support from his party’s elders and fresher faces to make the case that he has the experience and energy to repair chaos that Trump has created at home and abroad.

Former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state John Kerry – and former Republican secretary of state Colin Powell – were among the heavy hitters on a schedule that emphasised a simple theme: Leadership matters. Former president Jimmy Carter, now 95 years old, also made an appearance.

“Donald Trump says we’re leading the world. Well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple,” Clinton said.

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command centre. Instead, it’s a storm centre. There’s only chaos.”

In addition to railing against Trump’s leadership, Clinton called Biden “a go-to-work president.” Biden, Clinton continued, is “a man with a mission: to take responsibility, not shift the blame; concentrate, not distract; unite, not divide.”

Tuesday’s speaking program underscored Biden’s challenge as he seeks to inspire a new generation of voters. While the Democratic leaders of yesteryear can point to experience and achievement, many of them are aging white men.

Just 77 days before the election, Biden has neither history nor enthusiasm on his side.

Just one incumbent president has been defeated in the last four decades. And Biden’s supporters consistently report that they’re motivated more by opposition to Trump than excitement about Biden, a 77-year-old lifelong politician. That deficit could hurt turnout among less consistent voters, particularly minorities and younger voters, whom Biden needs to show up in great numbers this fall.

Biden formally captured his party’s presidential nomination Tuesday night after being nominated by three people, including two Delaware lawmakers and 31-year-old African American security guard who became a viral sensation after blurting out “I love you” to Biden in a New York City elevator.

“In the short term I spent with @JoeBiden, I could tell he really saw me. That he actually cared. That my life meant something to him.”

– @_Jacquelyn2020#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/x1XwgL8I2d — 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 19, 2020

Convention's rising stars

Delegates from across the country then pledged their support for Biden in a video montage that featured Democrats in places like Alabama’s Edmund Pettis Bridge, a beach in Hawaii and the headwaters of the Mississippi River.

In the opening of the convention’s second night, a collection of younger Democrats, including former Georgia lawmaker Stacey Abrams and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, were given a few minutes to shine.

But overall, there was little room on Tuesday’s program for the younger stars of the party’s far-left wing.

“In a democracy, we do not elect saviours. We cast our ballots for those who see our struggles and pledge to serve,” said Abrams, 46, who emerged as a national player during her unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018 and was among those considered to be Biden’s running mate.

She added: “Faced with a president of cowardice, Joe Biden is a man of proven courage.”

.⁦@staceyabrams⁩ among rising Democratic Party stars to deliver joint keynote address during DNC | ⁦@sarahmucha⁩ https://t.co/sWU8j6mrnG — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) August 16, 2020

Virtual convention

Biden is fighting unprecedented logistical challenges to deliver his message during an all-virtual convention this week as the coronavirus epidemic continues to claim hundreds of American lives each day and wreaks havoc on the economy.

The former vice president was becoming his party’s nominee as a prerecorded roll call vote from delegates in all 50 states airs, and the four-day convention will culminate on Thursday when he accepts that nomination inside a mostly empty Delaware convention hall.

His running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, will become the first woman of colour to accept a major party’s vice presidential nomination on Wednesday.

Until then, Biden is presenting what he sees as the best of his sprawling coalition to the American electorate in a format unlike any other in history. There is no live audience for any of the speakers, who have so far delivered their remarks standing or seated alone in mostly prerecorded videos.

Showcasing Republicans for Biden

For a second night, the Democrats featured Republicans at the convention.

Powell, who served as secretary of state under George W Bush and appeared at multiple Republican conventions in years past, was endorsing the Democratic candidate.

In a video released ahead of his speech, he said, “Our country needs a commander in chief who takes care of our troops in the same way he would his own family. For Joe Biden, that doesn’t need teaching.”

Powell joins the widow of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, Cindy McCain, who was expected to stop short of a formal endorsement but talk about the mutual respect and friendship her husband and Biden shared.

While there have been individual members of the opposing party featured at presidential conventions before, a half dozen Republicans, including the former two-term governor of Ohio, have now spoken for Democrat Biden.

Meet Jill Biden

On a night that Biden was formally receiving his party’s presidential nomination, the convention was also introducing his wife, Jill Biden, to the nation as the prospective first lady.

No one on the programme Tuesday night has a stronger connection to the Democratic nominee than Jill, a longtime teacher speaking from her former classroom at Brandywine High School near the family home in Wilmington, Delaware.

“You can hear the anxiety that echoes down empty hallways. There’s no scent of new notebooks or freshly waxed floors,” she said of the school in excerpts of her speech before turning to the nation’s challenges at home.

“How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole.

With love and understanding – and with small acts of compassion. With bravery. With unwavering faith.”

Millennials and babyboomers

The Democrats’ party elders played a prominent role throughout the night.

Clinton, who turns 74 on Tuesday, hasn’t held office in two decades. Kerry, 76, was the Democratic presidential nominee back in 2004 when the youngest voters this fall were still in diapers. And Carter is 95 years old.

Getting ready to talk about why @JoeBiden is the Commander in Chief we need right now. pic.twitter.com/wKoxb26fOr — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) August 19, 2020

Biden’s team did not give the night’s coveted keynote address to a single fresh face, preferring instead to pack the slot with more than a dozen Democrats in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

The younger leaders included Abrams, Representative Conor Lamb and the president of the Navajo Nation Jonathan Nez. Clinton, a fixture of Democratic conventions for nearly three decades, addressed voters for roughly five minutes in a speech recorded at his home in Chappaqua, New York.

It remains to be seen whether the unconventional convention will give Biden the momentum he’s looking for.

TV viewership

Preliminary estimates show that television viewership for the first night of the virtual convention was down compared with the opening of Hillary Clinton’s onsite nominating party four years ago.

An estimated 18.7 million people watched coverage between 10 pm (2 am GMT) and 11 pm (3 am GMT) on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC, the Nielsen company said. Four years ago, the opening night drew just under 26 million viewers.

Biden’s campaign said an additional 10.2 million streamed the convention online Monday night.

“We are producing a digital convention, and people are watching,” Biden spokesman TJ Ducklo tweeted.

NEWS: 28.9 million Americans tuned in to @DemConvention last night across TV & digital platforms, up from 2016 & shattering the previous record for digital streams, which totaled 10.2m even as numbers still come in.



We are producing a digital convention, and people are watching. — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) August 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump continued to court battleground voters in an effort to distract from Biden’s convention. Appearing in Arizona near the Mexican border earlier in the day, the Republican president claimed a Biden presidency would trigger “a flood of illegal immigration like the world has never seen.”

Such divisive rhetoric, which is not supported by Biden’s positions, has become a hallmark of Trump’s presidency, which has inflamed tensions at home and alienated longstanding allies around the world.

Kerry said in an excerpt of his remarks, “Joe understands that none of the issues of this world – not nuclear weapons, not the challenge of building back better after Covid-19, not terrorism and certainly not the climate crisis – none can be resolved without bringing nations together.”

Source: TRTWorld and agencies