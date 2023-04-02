Fast News

Sandwiched between major cocaine producers Colombia and Peru, Ecuador has been hit by a wave of violent crime that authorities blame on turf battles between drug gangs.

President Guillermo Lasso added that the state of emergency included a nightly curfew from 1 am to 5 am in the affected areas. (Marco Ugarte / AP Archive)

Ecuador has declared a state of emergency in the nation's major port and other areas reeling from drug-related crime.

The decree permits security forces to set up checkpoints and conduct warrantless searches of people and property.

Speaking in a televised address to the nation on Saturday, President Guillermo Lasso said he had declared a state of emergency in the port of Guayaquil and the neighbouring districts of Duran and Samborondon, as well as in Santa Elena and Los Rios provinces.

Lasso added that the state of emergency included a nightly curfew from 1 am to 5 am in the affected areas.

READ MORE: Ecuador deploys troops after spate of organised crime attacks

Last year, Lasso declared similar temporary states of emergency three times for Guayaquil, which has faced a sharp spike in organised-crime-related killings.

Lasso did not say how long the current state of emergency would last.

"We have a common enemy: delinquency, drug trafficking and organised crime," said Lasso, a right-wing former banker who took office nearly two years ago.

Ecuador, which is sandwiched between major cocaine producers Colombia and Peru, has been hit by a wave of violent crime that authorities blame on turf battles between drug gangs.

The nation has become a major drug distribution centre for narcotics bound for the United States and Europe.

READ MORE: Hitmen shoot dead Ecuadorian prosecutor who probed hate crimes

Source: TRTWorld and agencies