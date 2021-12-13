Fast News

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating Black man George Floyd's civil rights.

George Floyd was murdered during his arrest by officer Derek Chauvin after a store owner suspected him of using a counterfeit $20 bill. (AP Archive)

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is expected to plead guilty in a civil rights case tied to the death of Black man George Floyd at a US District Court hearing in Minnesota.

The federal docket entry on Monday showed a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday for Chauvin to change his current not guilty plea in the case.

These types of notices indicate a defendant is planning to plead guilty.

The court system also sent out instructions for the media to attend the hearing.

Chauvin, along with three other former Minneapolis police officers, pleaded not guilty in September to the federal charges that they violated Floyd's civil rights during the deadly arrest on May 25, 2020.

Chauvin's lawyer Eric Nelson was not immediately available for comment.

The killing of 46-year-old Floyd sparked America's biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades.

Landmark judgment

In a state court in June, Chauvin, who is white, was sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison for the murder of Floyd, on whose neck Chauvin knelt for nearly nine minutes while a bystander captured it on her cellphone.

The verdict was widely seen as a landmark rebuke of the disproportionate use of police force against Black Americans.

Chauvin was charged separately in federal court with depriving Floyd of his rights by failing to provide him with medical attention.

Chauvin also is federally charged with violating Floyd's right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies