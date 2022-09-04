Fast News

One state over, in Mississippi, tens of thousands of people remain without clean tap water.

This file photo shows flood waters near Atlanta, Georgia. (Brynn Anderson / AP)

Thunderstorms and heavy rain have hit parts of northwest Georgia, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports on Sunday showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with “preparation, response and recovery activities.”

The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to 2.54 cm per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 30.5 cm of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp's executive order.

“This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order,” the service said.

The service declared a “flash flood emergency” for Trion, Summerville, Lyerly and James H Floyd State Park in Chattooga County. Holland in Chattooga County and Floyd County — just to the south — was also under a flash flood warning.

Summerville water contamination

At 3:10 pm, the service advised locals to avoid non-emergency travel as another round of emergency rainfall entered the area.

The city of Summerville advised residents who use the city's water utility services to boil water before drinking, cooking or preparing baby food due to flash flooding at the Raccoon Creek Filter plant.

“Water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. Citizens should continue to boil their water until they are notified by their drinking water utility that the water system has been restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption,” the city said on its website.

Southeast US flooding

It is too early to say when a water treatment plant in Mississippi's state capital of Jackson that failed last week leaving tens of thousands of people without clean tap water can be fixed, the head of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said on Sunday.

Days of major flooding disrupted the operation of a critical but ageing water treatment plant.

"I think it's still too early to tell," said Criswell, whose agency has been charged by President Joe Biden's administration with coordinating disaster relief efforts for Mississippi, when asked when the plant might be fully operational again.

Residents in Jackson have long struggled with a faulty water system that frequently requires them to boil their water before using it.

They were already under a boil-water order before flooding from the Pearl River exacerbated long-standing problems at one of the city’s two water treatment plants this week, leaving many residents without any water at all.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies