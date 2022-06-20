Fast News

Hundreds of protesters demanding cheaper fuel defy state of emergency, pressing on with road blockages now in their seventh day.

Indigenous people and peasants remain at a blockade in Cutuglagua neighbourhood, southern Quito, as they wait for the arrival of their comrades who are mobilising from the Province of Cotopaxi. (AFP)

Hundreds of Indigenous people have entered Ecuador's capital Quito, following almost a week of protests against the economic and social policies of President Guillermo Lasso, who has not been able to lift road blocks and violence across the country.

Indigenous protesters arrived in trucks, cars, and on foot on Sunday amid a state of exception declared by Lasso in three provinces - including that of Quito - in a bit to curb protests that have at times seen violence, with police captured, and attacks on oil industry and flower farms.

More protesters were still making their way towards the city, according to a Reuters news agency witness.

Protests began on Monday with a list of 10 demands, including a fuel price cut, preventing further expansion of Ecuador's oil and mining industry, and more time for small and medium sized farmers to pay their debts.

Lasso has called for dialogue and announced measures to help vulnerable sectors of society, including subsidized fertiliser, increased budget for health and education for indigenous communities, and forgiveness of outstanding loans of up to $3,000.

Resisting neoliberal policy

Though the measures offer some help, protesters say they do not fix the economic problems faced by thousands of families each day.

"We have come to resist a neoliberal policy that affects the poor more and more," Leonidas Iza, president of the CONAIE Indigenous organisation, said over social media.

The private sector had lost some $50 million as of Friday, according to the government, while state-oil company Petroecuador said production was affected to the tune of 27,700 barrels of crude.

The government deployed security personnel in a strong show of force in Quito, where a curfew is in place, to stop protesters entering the city.

Source: Reuters