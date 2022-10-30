Fast News

President Jair Bolsonaro and challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are very close in Brazil’s run-off presidential election after about 80% of the votes had been tallied.

Supporters of Brazil's President and presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro react, during the Brazilian presidential election run-off, in Brasilia, Brazil October 30, 2022. (Reuters)

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took the lead in the ongoing vote tally of the presidential election, moving ahead of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula had 50.3% of the vote compared with 49.7% for Bolsonaro, with 80.9% of voting machines counted, Reuters news agency reports according to voting machines counted on Sunday.

The election pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past.

Polls closed at 5 p.m. (2000 GMT; 4 p.m. EDT) nationwide. Because the vote is conducted electronically, initial results are out quickly and final results are usually available a few hours later.

In the first round of voting, on Oct. 2, the first half of votes tallied showed Bolsonaro ahead, with da Silva pulling ahead later after votes from his strongholds were counted. Both men are well-known, divisive political figures who stir passion as much as loathing.

The vote will determine if the world’s fourth-largest democracy stays the same course of far-right politics or returns a leftist to the top job — and, in the latter case, whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat.

There were multiple reports of what critics said appeared attempts to suppress turnout of likely da Silva voters.

Most opinion polls before the election gave a lead to da Silva, universally known as Lula, though political analysts agreed the race grew increasingly tight in recent weeks.

For months, it appeared that da Silva was headed for easy victory as he kindled nostalgia for his 2003-2010 presidency, when Brazil's economy was booming and welfare helped tens of millions join the middle class.

But while da Silva topped the Oct. 2 first-round elections with 48% of the vote, Bolsonaro was a strong second at 43%, showing opinion polls significantly underestimated his popularity.

Many Brazilians support Bolsonaro's defense of conservative social values and he has shored up support with vast government spending.

More than 150 million Brazilians are eligible to vote, yet about 20% of the electorate abstained in the first round. Both da Silva and Bolsonaro have focused efforts on driving turnout.

The electoral authority prohibited any federal highway police operations from affecting voters’ passage on public transport.

