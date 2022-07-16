Fast News

The cause of the crash is being investigated, but so far there was no information indicating the incident was related to the arrest of drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero in another part of Sinaloa.

A Mexico Navy helicopter participates in Partnership of the Americas drills in this file photo. (Capt. Naomi Dorren / US Marine Corps)

Mexico's Navy has said that 14 people were killed and another person was injured after a Black Hawk military helicopter crashed in the northern state of Sinaloa.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly...