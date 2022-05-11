Fast News

Driven by gusting winds the fire reached a highway that is the only way out of the village of Chacon where some people have stayed to defend homes, officials say.

Hundreds of homes and other structures have been destroyed by the fire and about 12,000 households have been told to evacuate. (AP Archive)

The United States' largest active wildfire has borne down on New Mexico mountain villages, triggering evacuations in another county as firefighters saw no way to stop the blaze.

Driven by gusting winds the fire reached a highway that is the only way out of the village of Chacon where some people have stayed to defend homes, Mora County deputy sheriff Americk Padilla said on Tuesday.

In nearby Angostura, ranchers and second-home owners were told to flee, marking the first evacuations in Taos County, which like the rest of the fire zone is caught in a more than two-decade-long drought.

Around 40.23 kilometres north, tourists in the town of Taos took pictures of pyrocumulus clouds formed when air superheated by fire rises and then condenses.

The blaze has burned an area around the size of all five boroughs of New York City in a 67.5 kilometres swath of the Sangre de Cristo mountains.

"There's no good place with the fire behaviour and the wind we've been having to stop it anywhere in here, so we're going to have to protect all these homes as we go to the north," Todd Abel, a battalion chief with the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, told a briefing.

Stronger-than-normal winds

The fire is destroying ancestral forests and watersheds used by Indo-Hispano villages for centuries for building materials, firewood and to irrigate high mountain pastures.

The so-called Hermits Peak Calf Canyon blaze is one of around a dozen in the Southwest that started earlier this year as the climate crisis dried out forests and caused stronger-than-normal spring winds, forest biologists say.

Hundreds of homes and other structures have been destroyed by the fire and about 12,000 households have been told to evacuate, with fears some centuries-old communities will never recover.

The blaze started on April 4 when a controlled burn by the US Forest Service got out of hand and then merged with another blaze to burn 203,920 acres. The cause of the second fire remains under investigation.

The eastern flank of the fire has been contained, allowing villagers on Tuesday to return to communities like Pendaries and Cañoncito that were the first to lose homes.

Source: Reuters