Gunman opens fire on Independence Day parade in Highland Park city, killing at least six people, wounding 24 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, US police say.

July 4 shooting is just the latest to shatter rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months. (AP)

At least six people have been killed and 24 others wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in Illinois state's Highland Park city and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, US police said.

Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill, the incident commander on the scene, said on Monday that authorities were searching for the suspect, described as a white male wearing a white or blue T-shirt.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Christopher Covelli said at a news conference that the gunman apparently opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a rifle that was recovered at the scene.

He didn’t know which building.

Covelli said police believe there was only one shooter and warned that he should still be considered armed and dangerous. He and O'Neill described the shooting as random.

Police have not released any details about the victims or wounded.

"This morning at 10:14, our community was terrorised by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core," Mayor Nancy Rotering said at the news conference. "Our hearts go out to the families of the victims at this devastating time."

Biden vows to keep fighting gun violence

US President Joe Biden pledged to keep fighting to end the "epidemic" of gun violence in America after the deadly mass shooting.

Biden said he and his wife Jill were "shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day," after six people were killed in the carnage in Highland Park, Illinois.

"I'm not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence," he said, noting he had signed the first significant gun control measures in decades into law in late June, but that "much more work" remains.

President Biden last month signed the widest-ranging gun violence bill passed by Congress in decades, a compromise that showed at once both progress on a long-intractable issue and the deep-seated partisan divide that persists.

People running, screaming

Earlier on Monday, hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route after shots rang out, leaving their belongings behind.

As of early afternoon, ominous signs of a joyous event suddenly turned to horror-filled both sides of Central Street where the shooting occurred.

Dozens of baby cartridges, some bearing American flags, abandoned children's bikes, and a helmet bedecked with images of Cinderella were left behind in their haste.

Blankets, lawn chairs, coffees and water bottles were knocked over as people fled.

Police armed, some in camouflage gear and many clutching AR-style weapons continued to pour into the area.

Video shot by a Sun-Times journalist after the gunfire rang out showed a band on a float continuing to play as people run past, screaming.

Gina Troiani and her son were lined up with his daycare class ready to walk onto the parade route when she heard a loud sound that she believed was fireworks — until she heard people yell about a shooter.

"We just start running in the opposite direction," she told The Associated Press.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies