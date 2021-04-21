Fast News

Here are some immediate reactions to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

A man places flowers at a mural of George Floyd after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of Floyd, in Denver, Colorado, on April 20, 2021. (Reuters)

Politicians, rights activists and family members and even world leaders have reacted with jubilation and relief as sacked Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died when the officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes last year.

Here are some the immediate reactions following the announcement of the guilty verdicts.

George Floyd's brother, Rodney Floyd

I am feeling tears of joy, so emotional that no family in history ever got this far. We were able to get a guilty charge on all counts. We got a chance to go to trial and we took it all the way. This right here is for everyone that's been in this situation. Everybody.

Floyd family lawyer Ben Crump

Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd’s family. This verdict is a turning point in history and sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America!

US President Joe Biden

"I can’t breathe." Those were George Floyd’s last words. We cannot let them die with him. We have to keep hearing them. We must not turn away. We cannot turn away. This can be a moment of significant change.

US Vice President Kamala Harris

A measure of justice isn't the same as equal justice. This verdict brings us a step closer.

Former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama

Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied.

Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State

George Floyd's family and community deserved for his killer to be held accountable. Today, they got that accountability. Always and forever, Black lives matter.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Today’s verdict is an important step forward for justice in Minnesota. The trial is over, but our work has only begun. The world watched on May 25, 2020 as George Floyd died with a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Thousands of Minnesotans marched in the streets last summer in the wake of his death — inspiring a movement around the globe. While many of these people never met George, they valued his humanity. They knew what happened was wrong. They called for change, and they demanded justice.

UK PM Boris Johnson

I was appalled by the death of George Floyd and welcome this verdict. My thoughts tonight are with George Floyd’s family and friends.

American Civil Liberties Union

For the first time in Minnesota state history, a white police officer has been held accountable for killing a Black man. While today’s verdict is a small win for police accountability and may help heal a grieving community, the systems that allowed George to be murdered — ripping him away from his family and the communities that loved him so much — remain fully intact.

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

Justice has prevailed in the case against #GeorgeFloyds killer #DerekChauvin, but the work is not done! We must keep fighting to end qualified immunity, and we must get #PoliceReformNOW.

US Senator Raphael Warnock

My heart goes out to the Floyd family. Thankfully today they received something that approaches justice. Obviously, it will not bring George Floyd back.

Hopefully this is the beginning of a turning point in our country, where people who have seen this trauma over and over again, will know that we have equal protection under the law.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, US Representative

That a family had to lose a son, brother and father; that a teenage girl had to film and post a murder, that millions across the country had to organise and march just for George Floyd to be seen and valued is not justice. And this verdict is not a substitute for policy change.

US Senator Tim Scott

We can have confidence that the justice system is becoming more just.

National Fraternal Order of Police

The trial was fair and due process was served. We hope and expect that all of our fellow citizens will respect the rule of law and remain peaceful tonight and in the days to come.

Oprah Winfrey, TV Personality

Relieved - and emotional in ways I didn't expect. I cried tears of joy as each verdict was read. I'm grateful to the witnesses and their testimonies. Grateful to Darnella Frazier.

Grateful to every juror for seeing and acknowledging what the world saw on that tape. Thank you God for real!

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan

The senseless murder of George Floyd served as yet another reminder that we still have a long way to go to live up to our nation’s highest ideals.

Justice has now been served, and we hope that this verdict will bring some measure of peace to the Floyd family and the community.

Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe

Chauvin might never see the light of freedom again. That would be just. But it wouldn't be nearly enough. The system that let him murder George Floyd must be changed. But for a bystander’s iPhone camera, Chauvin would’ve gotten away with murder!

US voting rights activist and Democrat Stacy Abrams

The evidence of our eyes met at last by accountability in the eyes of justice.

