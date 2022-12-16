Fast News

Pedro Castillo will remain in pre-trial detention, a judicial panel within the Supreme Court rules, after the ex-leader was ousted last week by lawmakers and arrested on rebellion charges, igniting violent protests.

Police arrive to clear debris from a highway, placed by supporters of Pedro Castillo protesting his detention in Arequipa on December 15, 2022. (AP)

A Peruvian judge has ordered ousted president Pedro Castillo to remain in custody for 18 months, approving a request from authorities for time to build their rebellion case against him.

The judge's decision came a day after the government declared a state of emergency as it struggles to calm violent protests.

The protests erupted after Castillo was voted out of power by lawmakers last week, following his attempt to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote.

Judge Cesar San Martin Castro ruled days after Congress stripped Castillo of the privilege that keeps Peru's presidents from facing criminal charges.

Castillo and his legal team refused to participate in Thursday's virtual hearing, arguing it lacked "minimum guarantees."

He was represented by a public defender.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies