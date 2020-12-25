Fast News

The chief of police in Columbus, Ohio, said the officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man engaged in an act of "senseless violence" that should immediately cost the officer his job.

Protesters gather outside the home where Andre Maurice Hill was killed in Columbus, Ohio, US, December 24, 2020. (Reuters)

The fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man by police in Columbus, Ohio, the US city's second such killing this month, has sparked a fresh wave of protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the country.

Andre Maurice Hill, 47, was in the garage of a house on Monday night when he was shot several times by a police officer who had been called to the scene for a minor incident.

Seconds before the gunfire, bodycam footage shows Hill walking towards the policeman holding a cell phone in his left hand, while his other hand cannot be seen.

Columbus police chief Thomas Quinlan announced on Thursday that he was moving to fire the officer, Adam Coy, on allegations of "critical misconduct".

"We have an officer who violated his oath to comply with the rules and policies of the Columbus Division of Police," Quinlan said in a statement. "This violation cost an innocent man his life."

Quinlan called the fatal shooting an act of "preventable violence, senseless violence."

"This didn't have to happen, and it never should have," he said.

"Andre Hill should be with his family this holiday."

According to local media reports, Coy had previously received complaints of excessive force.

Coy and his colleague waited several minutes before approaching Hill, who was still alive, but died later.

It is Christmas Eve. Andre Hill's family has nothing to celebrate this holiday. A @ColumbusPolice Officer is responsible for that. This is why today I am announcing action to terminate Officer Adam Coy. VIDEO: https://t.co/weZJQXuTS9 pic.twitter.com/OkSct2EqXi — Thomas Quinlan (@ChiefQuinlan) December 24, 2020

BLM protests

Hill's slaying marked the second time in a month that an African-American man was slain by law enforcement under questionable circumstances in Ohio's capital.

Casey Christopher Goodson, 23, was shot dead outside his home on December 4 by a Franklin County sheriff's deputy assigned to a team of US marshals searching for a fugitive in Goodson's neighborhood. His family has said he was holding a sandwich which law enforcement mistook for a gun.

The latest incident unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday after police responded to a non-emergency report of a man turning a car on and off for an extended period, Columbus police said in a statement.

Several dozen protestors gathered on Thursday, waving Black Lives Matter signs and calling for justice for people killed in police shootings.

The killings in Columbus come after a summer in which the US was rocked by historic protests against racial injustice and police brutality, sparked by the May killing of African-American man George Floyd.

Floyd, also unarmed, suffocated beneath the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis. Horrified passers-by filmed his death, with the footage swiftly going viral.

"Once again officers see a Black man and conclude that he's criminal and dangerous," said lawyer Ben Crump, who defends several families of police brutality victims including Floyd's, on Wednesday.

He denounced a "tragic succession of officer-involved shootings."

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said he was "outraged" by Hill's death.

He was "known to the residents of the home where his car was parked on the street," he said Wednesday at a press conference, describing him as a "guest... not an intruder."

Ginther said he was "very disturbed" that the two police officers did not give first aid to Hill and called for Coy's "immediate termination."

