Fast News

Supporters of both US President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden gathered in several states.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump hold signs during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Phoenix City Hall, in Phoenix, Arizona, US, November 5, 2020. (Reuters)

A second day of sometimes duelling demonstrations over the integrity of the US presidential election have started in Philadelphia and other cities as ballot counting dragged on in a handful of states that would decide the outcome.

Supporters of Joe Biden have rallied around the slogan to "count every vote," on Thursday believing a complete tally would show the Democratic former vice president had beaten Republican President Donald Trump. Ardent Trump backers have countered with cries to "protect the vote" in support of his campaign's efforts to have some categories of ballots, including some votes submitted by mail, discarded.

Demonstrators, including one carrying a Black Lives Matter flag, march to urge that all votes be counted, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Philadelphia, following Tuesday's election. (AP)

Philadelphia

Both factions appeared outside a vote-counting centre in Philadelphia on Thursday morning, where election staff steadily worked through a mountain of still-uncounted mail-in ballots that will determine whether Biden or Trump will take Pennsylvania's crucial 20 electoral college votes.

A group of Trump supporters held Trump-Pence flags and signs saying: "Vote stops on Election Day" and "Sorry, polls are closed." Across the street were Biden supporters, who danced to music behind a barricade. Similar rallies were planned later in the day in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania's capital.

"We can't allow the ballot counters to be intimidated," said Bob Posuney, a 70-year-old Biden-supporting retired social worker with a "count every vote" T-shirt, speaking as the sounds of Marvin Gaye's song "What's Going On" filled the air.

READ MORE: Biden vows to rejoin Paris climate deal on first day in White House

Supporters of US President Donald Trump rally as votes continue to be counted following the 2020 US presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan, US, November 5, 2020. (Reuters)

Michigan

Although counting was already completed in Michigan, which news outlets projected Biden had won, a few dozen Trump supporters waved flags and signs outside a Detroit counting centre.

Elizabeth Fohey, a 74-year-old retired dental hygienist from Troy, Michigan, said she was skeptical that election officials were counting all conservative votes. She complained that Republican poll challengers were not allowed into a Detroit counting centre, which is untrue.

"My message is to have the vote done correctly," she said, dressed in a US-flag-themed windbreaker. "I'm working for my country, to keep my country free and safe."

A cyclist wears a banner at Black Lives Matter plaza near the White House after Election Day in Washington, DC, US, November 5, 2020. (Reuters)

Washington

In Washington, a procession of cars and bicycles, sponsored by activists from a group called Shutdown DC, paraded slowly through the streets of the capital to protest "an attack on the democratic process" by Trump and his "enablers," according to its website.

Most demonstrations in cities around the country have been peaceful and small — sometimes amounting only to a few dozen people with signs standing in a city centre — as Biden's path to victory looks a bit more assured than Trump's, even though either outcome remains possible.

President Trump's supporters gather to protest the election results at the Maricopa County Elections Department office on November 4, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. (AFP)

Arizona

A crowd of Trump supporters also gathered outside an election centre in Arizona on Wednesday (November 4) night.

The mostly unmasked protesters stood in front of the Maricopa County Elections Department in Phoenix, as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held a razor-thin lead in the critical battleground state.

At one point protesters chanted ''Let him in'' in support of Republican congressman Paul Gosar who was attempting to enter the building.

Las Vegas

Protesters questioning the electoral process demonstrated outside an election centre in North Las Vegas on Wednesday (November 4) night.

A crowd shouting "Stop the Steal!" many with flags and signs supporting Trump, gathered at the Clark County Elections Department.

READ MORE: Bad Romance: Lady Gaga in Twitter feud with Trump campaign

Some violent rallies

On Wednesday, a few demonstrations led to clashes with police. The demonstrations were triggered in part by Trump's comments following Tuesday's Election Day in which he demanded that vote counting stop and made unsubstantiated, conspiratorial claims about voter fraud.

Police in New York City, Denver, Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon, all reported they had arrested some protesters, often on charges of blocking traffic or similar misdemeanors.

On the second floor of Atlanta's State Farm Arena, county election officials sat at six tables steadily processing a few thousand remaining mail-in ballots on Thursday morning, some pausing only to order coffee.

Some Republican and Democratic ballot-counting watchers took notes as officials sorted each batch of 400 ballots one by one, ensuring signatures matched between envelopes and ballots.

Hoping to avoid Election Day crowds during the coronavirus pandemic, more than 100 million Americans submitted ballots during early voting this year, a record-breaking number.

The counting in Atlanta was far calmer than in Phoenix, where a crowd of Trump supporters, some armed with rifles and handguns, gathered outside a counting centre on Wednesday after unsubstantiated rumours that Trump votes were deliberately not being counted.

READ MORE: Trump launches frenzy of campaigning in final two days up to election

Source: TRTWorld and agencies