New York city's first-ever 311 non-emergency call in 2003 was for a noise complaint but the hotline has since then received obscure enquiries that operators struggled to answer in its 20-year operation, officials say.

New York City officials mark two decades of the city's 311 nonemergency answering system by releasing a top-20 list of those and other memorable calls. (@nyc311/ Twitter)

New York's non-emergency hotline is largely intended for noise complaints, rat sightings and enquiries about much-loathed alternate side parking rules.

But the 311 number has, in its 20 years in operation, also received its fair share of obscure enquiries that operators may have struggled to answer, the city has revealed.

"Can you tell me the steps for boiling a live chicken?" one caller asked, according to a list released on Thursday to mark the service's 20-year history.

Another wanted to know whether their dog could be claimed as a dependent on their taxes.

"Can you transfer me to a ufo-ologist?" was another request.

One caller wanted to know who won TV talent show American Idol while another informed the city that "a goat is tied to the stairwell in my building."

"A raccoon is eating lasagna on my porch," also made the "calls to remember" list.

Other questions and complaints operators struggled to answer included someone asking if he could file a noise complaint against his refrigerator, and another asking if someone could spray the tree so leaves stop falling.

Thanks for the memories New York City! Here's to 20 more years!@NYCOfficeofTech pic.twitter.com/XDKbtcYe1w — New York City 311 (@nyc311) March 9, 2023

'Indispensable resource'

The city said that 311 had received more than 525 million contacts by phone, text, social media posts and other means since it was launched in March 2003.

As the service turns 20, Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement that the number had become "an indispensable resource for New Yorkers" over the past two decades.

Adams said in a news release that the city's first-ever 311 call was for a noise complaint in the Jackson Heights neighbourhood of Queens.

Baltimore was the first US city to use 311 for non-emergency calls in 1996.

New York City's 311 system was inaugurated by then-mayor Mike Bloomberg on March 9, 2003 and grew to become the nation's largest such service.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies