At least 20 people have been killed and 70 others injured, with 49 hospitalised, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said, adding people could still be trapped inside the train, which split in two and was partially suspended.

Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico, on May 4, 2021 (Reuters)

An overpass in Mexico City's metro has collapsed, sending a train plunging toward a road, trapping at least one car under rubble and killing at least 20 people, authorities said.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 70 people were injured, with 49 hospitalised, according to preliminary figures.

Video showed at least one broken train partially suspended and a car trapped under rubble, with dozens of rescuers searching through wreckage. The overpass was about 5 meters above the road in southern Mexico City.

“A support beam gave way,” Sheinbaum said, adding that the beam collapsed just as the train passed over it.

#MetroCDMX #Linea12 pic.twitter.com/zxVZ05iVp6 — Yessi 🇲🇽 (@HamiltonYessica) May 4, 2021

Wreckage too unstable for rescue work

Dozens of emergency workers were seen trying to rescue victims from the carriages.

But the work later had to be suspended because of fears the wreckage was too unstable.

"For now the rescue has been suspended because the train is very weak. A crane is coming to continue" the work, Sheinbaum said.

Part of the train was hanging from the tracks in a tangle of twisted cables with the front ends of two carriages pointing towards the ground in a V-shape.

A car was trapped under the rubble, but it was unknown if there were people inside.

"Suddenly I saw that the structure was shaking," an unidentified witness told the Mexican television network Televisa.



"When the dust cleared we ran... to see if we could help. There were no screams. I don't know if they were in shock," she added.

Medics were seen taking the injured away on stretchers.

The casualties were rushed to different hospitals in the city, Sheinbaum said.

The accident happened on the metro's Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities.

“What has happened on the metro today is a terrible tragedy," tweeted Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard.

