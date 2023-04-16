Fast News

At least 6 people were killed and 20 were injured at a local birthday celebration in the US state of Alabama.

Local media reported heavy police activity in the area following the shooting. (twitter/@nypost)

At least 20 people were shot and wounded late at a Sweet 16 birthday party in the southern US state of Alabama, local media reported.

Television station WRBL early Sunday reported heavy police activity and crime scene tape around a building in Dadeville, Alabama, where it said white sheets could be seen covering parts of the floor.

Law enforcement agencies have not publicly confirmed any injuries or fatalities, but local media and witnesses have said several wounded people, the majority of them teens, were transported to local hospitals for medical attention.

WRBL reported that during a preliminary investigation, police and sheriff's office investigators suspected that an altercation led to the shooting at a teen's birthday party, at around 10:30 pm Saturday (0330 GMT Sunday).

This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) April 16, 2023

Awash with guns

The United States, a country of around 330 million people, is awash with some 400 million guns, and deadly mass shootings are a regular occurrence.

Police late Saturday confirmed two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, the same city where a gunman slaughtered five people at a bank last Monday.

Source: AFP