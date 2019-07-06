A second earthquake shook California's southern regions on Friday night with a magnitude of 7.1, higher than the previous one hit a day before.

A house burns after an earthquake in Ridgecrest, California, US July 5, 2019. (Reuters)

A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook Southern California on Friday, causing some damage to buildings, with 11 times more force than an apparent foreshock that rattled the same area a day earlier.

The latest quake struck at about 0320 GMT near the town of Ridgecrest on the edge of Death Valley National Park, about 202 km northeast of Los Angeles, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

It was also measured at 7.1 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Agency.

Lucy Jones, a seismologist for the California Institute of Technology (CalTech), said Friday’s quake was the most powerful to hit the region since another 7.1 temblor in the same area in 1999.

The San Bernadino County Fire Department reported that Friday’s quake had caused some damage to buildings.

Pools in Los Angeles sloshed wildly and TV cameras at major league baseball’s Dodger Stadium were shaking as they filmed the night game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

Thursday’s quake hit during America’s Independence Day celebrations and was one of the largest in Southern California since the 1994 Northridge temblor.

The Northridge temblor, which was centered in a heavily populated area of Los Angeles, killed 57 people and caused billions of dollars of damage.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies