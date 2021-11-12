Fast News

It took 21 hours for the flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying four astronauts have pulled up at the International Space Station. (AFP)

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts, three from NASA and one from the European Space Agency has arrived at the International Space Station, their new home until spring.

The rendezvous came about 21 hours after the team and its capsule were launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday night, following a string of weather delays that postponed the liftoff for a week and a half.

The docking took place about 6:30 p.m. EST (2330 GMT) while the Crew Dragon vehicle, dubbed Endurance, and the space station were flying about 420 km above the eastern Caribbean Sea, according to NASA.

The Endurance crew consists of three American NASA astronauts Flight commander Raja Chari, 44, mission pilot Tom Marshburn, 61, and mission specialist Kayla Barron, 34, as well as German astronaut Matthias Maurer, 51, a mission specialist from the European Space Agency.

On arrival, the crew conducted a series of standard leak checks and pressurized the space between the spacecraft in preparation for opening the hatch to the space station.

The astronauts will be welcomed aboard the orbiting outpost by its three current occupants - Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitskiy and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who shared a Soyuz flight with his Roscosmos crewmates to the space station earlier this year.

Crew-3 checks in after catching sight of the @space_station ahead of docking, now targeted for 6:33 p.m. EST pic.twitter.com/Po532uBhc4 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 11, 2021

Newly graduated astronauts join crew

Among the newcomers are two members of NASA's latest graduating class of astronauts who also are active-duty military personnel. Chari, the mission commander, is a US Air Force combat jet and test pilot.

"It's really mind boggling when you think about how much effort it takes to put people in space and then to sustain them in space." — @Astro_Raja, Commander of the #Crew3 mission to the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/FGv5w46Q7a — NASA (@NASA) November 10, 2021

Barron, the only female on the mission, is a US Navy submarine officer and nuclear engineer.

"I knew that I would want to find ways to challenge myself and become a leader." — Kayla Barron, #Crew3 Mission Specialist. pic.twitter.com/f0hMgHTGo8 — NASA (@NASA) November 11, 2021

Endeavor's second-in-command is veteran astronaut Marshburn, is a medical doctor and former NASA flight surgeon who has logged two previous spaceflights to the space station and four spacewalks.

"There's something about leaving everything we know behind — everything. Not just our friends and family or home, but even the planet." — @AstroMarshburn, pilot of the @SpaceX #Crew3 mission. pic.twitter.com/UILM4ejPsg — NASA (@NASA) November 10, 2021

Rounding out the crew is Maurer, a materials science engineer who like Chari and Barron is making his first flight in space.

"I was always fascinated by space - engineering on the edge of what is possible, science, international teams and adventure." - @astro_matthias, #Crew3 #CosmicKiss pic.twitter.com/z954VFxZYS — ESA (@esa) November 11, 2021

The astronaut team arriving on Thursday was officially designated "Crew 3" - the third full-fledged "operational" crew that NASA and SpaceX have flown together to the space station after a two-astronaut test run in May 2020.

"Crew 2" returned safely to Earth from the space station on Monday with a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida that capped a record 199 days in orbit.

Dragon returned to Earth last night with Crew-2 astronauts on board after a 199-day stay at the @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/FwP6lvCHgM — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 9, 2021

SpaceX, the California-based company formed in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk, founder of electric car maker Tesla Inc , has logged a total of 15 human spaceflights in 17 months, including its astro-tourism launch in September of the first all-civilian crew sent to Earth orbit without professional astronauts.

