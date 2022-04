Fast News

Of the 428,085 square kilometres of native vegetation Brazil has lost in the past 30 years, just 1.6 percent was on indigenous lands, a new report shows.

Indigenous reservations account for 13.9 percent of Brazil's territory, covering 109.7 million hectares of native vegetation –– nearly one-fourth of the country's total. (Reuters Archive)

Brazil's Indigenous reservations have acted as a barrier against deforestation over the past three decades, although the destruction of the Amazon rainforest has accelerated recently under President Jair Bolsonaro, according to a study.

Of the 428,085 square kilometres of native vegetation Brazil has lost in the past 30 years, just 1.6 percent was on indigenous lands, said the report from MapBiomas, a joint project among various environmental groups, universities and startups.

Around 70 percent of the deforested area was on private land, it found.

"The satellite images leave no doubt that Indigenous peoples are slowing the destruction of the Amazon," said Tasso Azevedo, the coordinator of the project.

"Without Indigenous reservations, the forest would certainly be much closer to the 'tipping point' at which it stops providing the ecological services our agriculture, industries and cities depend upon."

It is the latest of numerous studies to show that protecting Indigenous lands is one of the best ways to slow the destruction of native forests, which are vital resources in the race to curb the climate crisis.

READ MORE: Report: Illegal mining, women abuses spike on Brazil Indigenous land

Not a 'single centimetre more'

Indigenous reservations account for 13.9 percent of Brazil's territory, covering 109.7 million hectares of native vegetation –– nearly one-fourth of the country's total.

But they face increasing pressure under Bolsonaro, an agri-business ally who won the election vowing not to allow "a single centimetre more" Indigenous reservations to be created.

Since the far-right president took office in 2019, the average annual deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has increased by more than 75 percent from the previous decade, according to official figures.

READ MORE: Brazil firms blast Bolsonaro bill on mining Indigenous lands

Source: AFP