US presidential candidate Joe Biden says the numbers indicate "we're going to win this race" as President Donald Trump pledges more legal action over the election process.

People watch a big screen displaying the live election results in Florida at Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House on election day in Washington, DC on November 3, 2020. (AFP)

Vote counting in the United States continued into the early hours of Saturday – day five of what has now stretched into election week.

The highest turn out in a century and a historic early vote turnout has increased the job of thousands of diligent election officials who are now reaching the end of the stretch.

The race comes down to five states, with a recount looming in Georgia over a Razor-thin margin.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gained more ground on President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania on Saturday, edging closer to the White House hours after Trump claimed the election was being “stolen” from him without offering any proof.

Biden had a 253 to 214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner, according to most major television networks, and was inching toward securing the 270 votes needed to win the state-by-state electoral college in four undecided swing states. AP projected 264 for Biden, calling Arizona for the former vice president, but Trump was narrowing the margin in the state.

All eyes are currently in Pennsylvania which has 20 electoral votes, enough for Democratic challenger Joe Biden to secure victory. Biden there is 19,532 votes ahead.

He leads Trump by more than 22,000 votes in Nevada and is ahead by more than 7,000 in Georgia.

Trump is cutting the Democrat's lead in Arizona, which is down to fewer than 30,000 votes with 94 percent reported.

Biden appeared calm and confident in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday night, where short of declaring victory, he assured he was confident the election was theirs.

Trump said in a tweet that his Democratic rival should not "wrongfully claim" the office of president and promised legal proceedings to try to carry on his job.

While many of the battleground states, including Nevada, say vote counting can continue over the weekend, a substantial margin for Biden in Pennsylvania brings the end in sight, his path to the White House.

LIVE updates for November 7

Armed men arrested in Philadelphia with fake ballots - CNN

1015 GMT

Police have arrested two armed men with a truck loaded with fake ballots which they were carrying to Philadelphia, according to a CNN report.

The men from Virginia were arrested on Thursday outside the Philadelphia Convention Center.

The centre is one of the places where election workers have been counting votes from the 2020 general election.

Source: Reuters