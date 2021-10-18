Fast News

Zalmay Khalilzad, a top US envoy to Afghanistan, has quit, says Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He will be replaced by his deputy, Thomas West.

Zalmay Khalilzad spearheaded US dialogue with the Taliban and was a key figure in peace talks with the group. (AP)

Top US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has stepped down, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Current and former US officials told Reuters news agency earlier that in the three years Khalilzad had been in the role, he became the face of one of the largest US diplomatic failures in recent memory.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Khalilzad's departure on Monday, saying that the envoy's deputy, Thomas West, would take over, less than two months after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan.

He had for years spearheaded US dialogue with the Taliban and was a key figure in peace talks with the group.

In mid-August, the US-backed Afghan government collapsed as the Taliban swept through the country at lightning speed and marched into the capital, Kabul, unopposed.

The United States was then left seeking the Taliban's cooperation in the chaotic US evacuation from Kabul.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies