Legislation has almost no chance of becoming law as the Senate pursues negotiations focused on improving mental health programmes, bolstering school security and enhancing background checks.

Lawmakers attend protests outside US Congress to deliver remarks, demanding change and attributing gun reform progress to the grassroots anti-gun movement. (Reuters)

The US House has voted for a bill that raises the minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic assault rifle in the country from 18 to 21, in an attempt to tackle the mass shootings spree that has plagued the United States.

The House on Wednesday voted "yes" for the bill called "Protecting Out Kids Act" introduced by the Democrats by a margin of 228 to 199 with a small group of Republicans voting "no" on retaining the policy on a larger gun package.

The legislation would also ban large-capacity ammunition and other firearm equipment under the "Untraceable Firearms Act" which is aimed at tackling the regulations of firearms without serial numbers, known as "ghost guns."

However, the bill faces slim chances in the 50-50 Senate, where 60 votes are required to advance most legislation.

But it does allow Democratic legislators a chance to show voters where they stand.

Anti-gun rally

The voting comes as gun safety advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety which pushed the federal government for years to take action on gun reforms along with Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action held an anti-gun rally in front of the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Monisha Henley, Senior Director of State Government Affairs at Everytown for Gun Safety told the crowd, "For too long, the gun lobby and the lawmakers doing their bidding have blocked progress in Congress in order to protect the profits of gun manufacturers."

"We cannot continue this way and we will not allow this to continue."

Lawmakers attended the rally to deliver remarks, demanding change and attributing gun reform progress to the grassroots anti-gun movement.

Speaking at the rally House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the House vote would "make history by making progress."

She said she had been challenged to move forward with gun reform legislation by Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia whose son, Jordan, was shot and killed at a gas station by a man who complained about the loud music he was listening to.

The seemingly never-ending cycle of mass shootings in the United States has rarely stirred Congress to act. But the shooting of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde has revived efforts in a way that has lawmakers from both parties talking about the need to respond.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies